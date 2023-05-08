MEKADEISH SHEM SHAMAYIM: El Al Cancels Flights To Avoid Chillul Shabbos





El Al Airlines recently announced the cancellation of 12 scheduled fights that were scheduled to depart from London to Israel in the coming months, Channel 12 News reported on Sunday evening.

According to the report, for years, El Al has has a popular regular flight, Flight LY318, that departs on Motzei Shabbos from London to Israel. However, during Daylight Saving Time, the check-in procedures for the flight must begin before the end of Shabbos in order for the flight to leave on time.

Now that Kenny Rozenberg, a frum Jew, is the controlling shareholder of El Al, he decided to cancel the flights to avoid Chillul Shabbos.

“The company has decided to toughen its Shabbat policy,” the report said.

The thousands of passengers who have already booked tickets for the canceled flights will have the option of rescheduling to a Friday flight or receiving a refund.

El Al confirmed the details and said: “Due to a change in Shabbat departure times in London, with the transition to summer time, and due to the restrictions on departures from Heathrow Airport, we had to make adjustments to the flight schedule. We apologize for the inconvenience caused to our customers as a result of this change.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)