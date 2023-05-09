REVEALED: Beitar Illit Bus Bombing Was Directed From Lebanon





A terrorist cell in the Beis Lechem area that was involved in the Beitar Illit bus bombing attempt in March was exposed last month in a joint operation of the Shin Bet, the IDF and Israel Police.

Six terrorists of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), residents of villages in the Beis Lechem area, were arrested for their involvement in the attack.

The interrogations of the cell members revealed their preparations for the Beitar Illit attack, including the recruitment of the bomber and other terrorists, the rental of hideout apartments – one of which was used as an explosives laboratory – the production of explosives, and the purchase of a getaway vehicle.

Some of the terrorists were also planning to carry out additional attacks.

An Israeli resident who illegally transported the terrorists into Israel on the day of the attack was also arrested. After it became clear during her interrogation that she was unaware of the terrorists’ intentions to carry out an attack, she was indicted only for the criminal offense of transporting illegal aliens into and around Israel.

The terror cell received orders from PFLP head Ahmad Saadat, his deputy Jamil Mezhar, and other PFLP members currently serving time in Israeli prisons. Additionally, PFLP leaders in Gaza and Lebanon were also involved in the planned attacks, with a Lebanese PFLP member directing the Beitar Illit attack.

A statement from the Shin Bet said that “within the framework of the extensive infrastructure established in the Popular Front, activists were recruited throughout Yehudah and Shomron who planned to advance terrorist attacks in the immediate time frame. The recruited operatives were asked to recruit additional squad members, purchase weapons, manufacture explosives, and advance shooting and bomb attacks against Israeli targets in Yehudah and Shomron and in Israel. The activities of these activists were thwarted by Israeli security forces during a wave of arrests.”

