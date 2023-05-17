HAMAS THREATENS FLAG MARCH: “We Won’t Hold Back From Another Conflict”





Israel Police are on high alert ahead of the Jerusalem Flag March on Jerusalem Day, which falls out on Thursday evening and Friday.

Jerusalem District Police Commander Doron Turgeman told reporters on Tuesday that the police are preparing for numerous possibilities of disturbance during the march, including rocket fire.

Senior Hamas officials this week threatened to respond to the “provocative Zionist flag march” and the Hamas representative in Lebanon called on Palestinians to gather at Al Aqsa on Thursday morning for “prayers.”

About 3,200 police officers will secure the march. Turgeman said that there are warnings of attacks during the march, as there are throughout the year. “There are warnings and we are thwarting them,” he said.

In 2021, Hamas launched rockets at Israel’s capital city on Jerusalem Day, which triggered Operation Guardian of the Walls.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)