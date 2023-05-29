Tragedy In Italy: Israeli Man Among 4 Dead After Boat Capsizes In Italian Lake





An Israeli man was among four people who died by drowning after their boat capsized on Lake Maggiore in northern Italy on Sunday evening, Israel’s Foreign Ministry confirmed on Monday.

The 16-meter (52-foot) long boat, which was carrying 23 tourists and two crew members, overturned due to a sudden whirlwind amid the stormy weather, the local fire brigade reported.

It is unknown why the boat was still in the water at the time as all other boats had returned to the shore after the weather turned stormy about two hours prior to the accident.

The boat sank quickly and the Israeli man, two Italians, and a Russian woman, the wife of a crew member, drowned. The 21 survivors swam to shore or were rescued by other boats.

The Israeli Consulate in Rome informed the 50-year-old man’s family about his death.

The boat had been hired by the group for a birthday celebration. Lake Maggiore, which borders the southern side of the Alps, is a popular tourist destination.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)