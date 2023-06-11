Former PM Ehud Barak Calls For Civil Disobedience





Former prime minister Ehud Barak called for civil disobedience at an anti-judicial protest on Motzei Shabbos.

“We’ll win because we have no other country and have no other way,” Barak said at a protest in Haifa.

“But we haven’t won the battle yet…we must intensify the protest and end the negotiations immediately.”

“For this purpose, we must increase the protests and move into civil disobedience. The script for civil disobedience has already been written by Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King, and others. I call on the citizens of Israel to prepare to act, and when the call comes – to respond to it. We will fight and we’re not afraid of anyone or anything.”

In March, Barak and former justice minister Tzipi Livni besmirched the Israeli government, especially the Chareidi and Dati Leumi parties, on CNN.

In 2021, Barak and Yair Lapid instigated Jordanian King Abdullah II into refusing Israel’s request to enter its airspace so as not to allow Netanyahu to visit the United Arab Emirates prior to elections.

