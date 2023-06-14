Historic Meeting Between J-m Mayor And Toldos Avraham Yitzchak Rebbe





A historic meeting took place this week between Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion and the Toldos Avraham Yitzchak Rebbe in Mea Shearim.

Lion and the Rebbe spoke about a number of topics but the main issue on the agenda was that of the light rail currently being built. Protests on Bar Ilan against the light rail resumed this week after a long period of peace and quiet.

The Rebbe told Lion his concerns about the impact of the light rail on the character of the neighborhood. Lion responded by telling the Rebbe about a number of measures that are being implemented to maintain the character of the area, including dedicated stations for the Chareidi sector and tinted train windows.

Lion also explained how the light rail will be a significant improvement over the current situation of hundreds of buses that pass through the city center.

The Rebbe and Lion agreed to continue to maintain contact in the future.

