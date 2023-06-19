WATCH: Video Of Woman Harassing Chareidi Goes Viral: “It’s My Right To Wear 7 Streimelach”





A video of a secular woman harassing a Chareidi man on a bus in Hod HaSharon went viral on Monday.

Srulik Hirsch, who happens to be an IDF reserve officer and works as a lawyer in the Tel Aviv Prosecutor’s Office, was riding on the bus in Hod HaSharon, where he lives, when a secular woman began harassing him: “Why didn’t you serve in the army? All the Chareidim are parasites.”

Hirsch answered back, saying: “Why do you assume that I didn’t serve in the army?”

Woman: Because that’s what you look like.

Hirsch: What makes me look that way? Because I’m wearing a kippah and a white shirt?

Woman: Yes. You need to go to the army, you and your brothers.

Hirsch: Well it’s simply unacceptable that you go around judging people. I served in the army.

Woman: Kol Hakavod

Hirsch: Don’t tell me Kol HaKavod. The fact that you’re judging me in front of the entire bus whether I served in the army or not because I’m wearing a kippah is unacceptable.

Woman: So why are you wearing a kippah?

Hirsch: Why? Because that’s my belief and my right. And I live here in Hod HaSharon and it’s my right to travel on the bus here. And it’s unbelievable that every time I get on a bus in Hod HaSharon, in the city I live, I get scornful remarks from people like you. And listen, I’m a captain in the reserves. I served in one of the most elite units in the IDF.

Woman: But why do you dress like that? With all those shtreimelach?

Hirsch: It’s my right to walk around exactly how I like, with a streimel, with a kippah, with a white shirt. And if I want, I can also walk around with seven streimelach. That’s democracy! And it’s simply shameful how you’re behaving.

Woman: You’re in an Amish cult?

Hirsch: You’re a chutzpanit. I’m in the State of Israel and I should be embarrassed to walk around with a kippah and payos like a Jew? Why? You walk around as you like and so will I.

The woman, who couldn’t handle hearing the truth, then repeated that he’s part of a cult and he should “shut his sewage up.”

Hirsch: Sewage? I answered you matter-of-factly and the Chareidi sector will not be ashamed to walk around as it wants.

The video quickly went viral on social media, with many expressing satisfaction that Hirsch put the woman in her place, and several posting a photo of Hirsch during his army service. Many others commented that the fact that Hirsch is an IDF officer in an elite army unit is irrelevant as all Jews should have the right to dress as they want without being belittled in public.

Social media user Yoni Eisenstein wrote an apt comment with a hashtag of “Jewish State 1933” – “It’s not the army. It’s not ‘equality of the burden.’ It’s not the core curriculum. It’s the kippah!”

