30 METERS INSIDE ISRAEL: Under Pressure, UN Admits Hezbollah Infiltrated Israeli Territory





Further details about the Hezbollah post established inside Israeli territory that was revealed to the Israeli public last week have come to light.

Kan News reported on Friday that the post, consisting of two tents in the Har Dov area, was set up 30 meters inside Israeli territory and are manned by armed Hezbollah terrorists, including members of the Radwan Force, Hezbollah’s elite unit. The tents were equipped with electricity provided by generators placed nearby.

The report added that after discovering the outpost, the IDF contacted the UNIFIL peacekeeping force but to no avail – no UN inspectors arrived at the area. Israel applied diplomatic pressure via Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan, and finally, UNIFIL arrived at the area and confirmed that the tents were inside Israel’s sovereign territory.

On Thursday, Erdan sent a letter to the UN Security Council demanding that it condemn Hezbollah for its “gross violation of Israeli sovereignty” and demand that the Lebanese authorities remove the structures, which violate UN Resolution 1701, which was enacted after the Second Lebanon War in 2006 and signed by both countries.

Erdan added that the UN must also address the fact that in the past year, Hezbollah has established at least 27 outposts along Israel’s northern border under the guise of branches of the Green Without Borders environmental group, another violation of Resolution 1701.

Moshe Davidowitz, the head of the Mateh Asher Regional Council (in the western Galil) and the chairman of the Confrontation Line, [the Israeli-Lebanese border area] slammed the government on Sunday regarding its lack of action regarding the Hezbollah post.

In an interview with Ynet, Davidowitz said: “Hezbollah is trying to harm Israel’s sovereignty. The Lebanese border is the most sensitive, explosive and dangerous in the country,” he added. “As the chairman of the Confrontation Line, I say that the northern front is hefker and is not ready for war and maybe this is one of the reasons that they’re not trying to push out the Hezbollah forces. The political leadership, including Netanyahu and [Defense Minister Yoav] Gallant, need to consider this issue.”

