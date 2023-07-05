ROCK TERROR: “Hurling Stones At Cars Is Attempted Murder; That’s How It Should Be Treated”





Emmanuel Shiloh, a journalist and editor of the B’Sheva newspaper [weekly Dati Leumi newspaper] was injured on Monday night after an Arab threw a stone at him while he was driving in the Shomron.

In a post he published from his hospital bed, he wrote: “Good morning from Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba. I was brought here last night in an ambulance. I was injured by a stone that an Arab terrorist threw at the car in which my wife and I were traveling, on the way back home from celebrating the engagement of friends in Yitzhar.”

“I don’t really remember the details, but my brave wife told me that I was hit by a stone and suffered a strong blow and that I continued to drive to Chavat Gilead, where military forces arrived, followed by a civil ambulance from Yitzhar that evacuated me here.”

“I underwent tests overnight and I may have a fractured jaw. We are waiting for decisions to be made by an oral and maxillofacial doctor – a minor injury, Baruch Hashem. One can only imagine what would have happened, chalilah, if the stone had not hit my cheek but a few centimeters higher, on my temple or skull. Beyond the direct damage from the impact of the stone, it could of course also have ended in a fatal accident.”

Shiloh concluded: “ברוך ה’ הרחמן והמרחם שלא נתננו טרף לשיניהם. In recent years our vehicle was damaged twice by stones thrown on Route 55, once when I was driving and once when our daughter was driving. Both times, these assassination attempts ended in property damage. This time it resulted in a minor injury that could have easily been a severe injury, chalilah. Throwing stones at a moving vehicle is attempted murder. That’s how it should be treated.”

