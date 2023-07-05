Catskills Hatzolah Revives Man Struck By Lightning





Thanks to Catskills Hatzalah, the victim of a lightning strike is now alive and on his way to recovery.

Sources tell YWN that the man, a Hispanic employee of a fencing company, was working at the site of a future summer camp in Mountaindale and was struck by lightning as an intense thunderstorm ripped through the area, Tuesday afternoon.

Catskills Hatzalah, as well as local EMS personnel, rushed to the scene and found the man in cardiac arrest. He was placed on a Mamakating EMS ambulance and rushed to Garnett – Orange Regional Medical Center with Hatzalah Paramedics administering advanced life-saving techniques. Thanks to their heroic efforts, the victim is now breathing on his own and expected to survive.

