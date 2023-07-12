WATCH: IDF Thwarts Attempt By Hezbollah Terrorists To Damage Border Fence





In the latest in a series of provocations on the Israeli/Lebanese border, a number of Hezbollah operatives protested near the border fence around noon on Wednesday and began rioting, screaming anti-Israeli proclamations.

They also threw fireworks toward Metulla as part of the protest, marking 17 years since the Second Lebanon War. The resulting fire caused mines to explode on the Lebanese side of the border.

IDF forces were deployed to the area along with UNIFIL forces who ordered the operatives to move away from the fence area. The IDF soldiers fired warning shots in the air.

At one point, several suspects approached the fence and tried to damage it, IDF soldiers responded with non-lethal riot dispersal methods, including stun and smoke grenades.

The IDF spokesperson said: “Earlier today, a number of suspects approached the northern security fence with Lebanon and attempted to sabotage the security fence in the area. IDF soldiers immediately spotted the suspects and used means to distance them. The identity of the suspects is unknown. The IDF will continue to prevent any attempt to violate Israeli sovereignty and damage the security fence.”

In a further provocation, the Hezbollah terror group, which has recently been trying to influence Lebanese public opinion to justify sparking a confrontation with Israel, reported a distorted account of what occurred. “Three Hezbollah operatives were injured by an Israeli drone attack,” they wrote in a post, later including the IDF video of the “attack.”

