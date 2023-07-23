Storm Arises In Wake Of Video Portraying Outcome Of IDF Refusal





A storm of controversy arose on Israeli media after a video was posted on social media portraying the possible consequences of the recent calls for IDF refusal in protest of the democratically elected government.

In the video, an IDF ground soldier fighting in Lebanon is seen desperately calling for air support in the middle of a battle, only to have the pilots respond by inquiring whether he is in favor or against judicial reform.

The pilots’ delay ends in the worst result of all – the soldier is bombed and dies.

IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari slammed the video, writing: “In the last few days, a video has been circulated whose purpose is to create internal discord in the IDF, which deserves complete condemnation. Cohesion in the IDF is a supreme value. We completely reject all statements against the commanders and soldiers in regular and reserve service in the Air Force. These are the best soldiers and commanders in the IDF, who risk their lives night after night.”

Many on the right slammed Hagari’s response, even dubbing him the “spokesperson of the refuseniks”.

The Torat Lechima organization wrote: “Hagari is the delusionary spokesperson for the refuseniks. The best answer to the depth of the rot of the IDF spokesperson is to share the video that will reach every citizen and soldier in Israel.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)