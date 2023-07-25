LOWLIFE: Ex-Con Olmert Shocks UK TV Host: “We’re Starting A Civil War In Israel”





Former prisoner Ehud Olmert told UK’s Channel 4 News on Monday evening that the Israeli left is starting a civil war following the passing of the reasonableness bill in the Knesset earlier in the day.

“This is a serious threat,” he lied. “It’s never happened before. We are going into a civil war now.” The interviewer interjected, questioning in an astonished voice: “Civil war!?”

Olmert then decided to tone down his incitement a bit, continuing by saying: “Civil disobedience with all of the possible ramifications to the stability of the state and the ability of the government to perform, and to the obedience of the large part of the Israeli population to a government that is perceived by a large part of the population to be illegitimate.”

“The government has decided to threaten the foundations of Israeli democracy, and this is not something that we can accept or tolerate.”

Of course, Olmert did not even attempt to provide proof of his claims as they are completely false.

Last week, Olmert called on the Biden administration to reevaluate its relationship with Israel.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)