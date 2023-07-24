REASONABLENESS BILL PASSES: 1st Step In Curbing Supreme Court’s Excessive Power





The reasonableness bill was passed by the Knesset on Monday afternoon following a siege on the Knesset by anarchists.

The bill was passed 64-0 as the opposition members boycotted the vote by leaving the Knesset.

The bill revokes the reasonableness clause, which allowed Supreme Court justices to knock down any law passed by the Knesset as long as it is “reasonable” in their view – which lent them excessive power over the elected government, unparalleled in any democracy in the world.

Despite that fact, the left engaged in endless prevarications, claiming that the revocation of the reasonableness clause will lead to all types of nebulous doomsday scenarios, including the end of Israeli democracy [as if Israel wasn’t a democracy before the early 1990s, when Aharon Barak single-handedly perpetrated a judicial revolution, turning Israel’s Supreme Court into the most activist court in the world].

Justice Minister Yariv Levin spoke from the plenum prior to the vote, saying: “There is not even one example in the world of a blanket reasonableness clause, which completely replaces the discretion of elected officials with the discretion of the judges.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)