REASONABLENESS BILL PASSES: 1st Step In Curbing Supreme Court’s Excessive Power

The reasonableness bill was passed by the Knesset on Monday afternoon following a siege on the Knesset by anarchists.
The bill was passed 64-0 as the opposition members boycotted the vote by leaving the Knesset.
The bill revokes the reasonableness clause, which allowed Supreme Court justices to knock down any law passed by the Knesset as long as it is “reasonable” in their view – which lent them excessive power over the elected government, unparalleled in any democracy in the world.
Despite that fact, the left engaged in endless prevarications, claiming that the revocation of the reasonableness clause will lead to all types of nebulous doomsday scenarios, including the end of Israeli democracy [as if Israel wasn’t a democracy before the early 1990s, when Aharon Barak single-handedly perpetrated a judicial revolution, turning Israel’s Supreme Court into the most activist court in the world].
Justice Minister Yariv Levin spoke from the plenum prior to the vote, saying: “There is not even one example in the world of a blanket reasonableness clause, which completely replaces the discretion of elected officials with the discretion of the judges.”
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
This is how israel ends The religious won’t fight in IDF and the soldiers that would are leaving
If the opposition decides to waive their right to vote, then all they have accomplished to let this law pass unanimously without a single dissenting vote. One might argue that alone should make this an actual “basic law” requiring a super majority to change.
Democracy in action, what a beautiful sight.
64 in favor and 0 opposing is quite impressive indeed. Not one disseting vote! That’s a record! One big win for democracy. The will of the people prevails.
Utterly insane. What does he even mean?! Of course the US Supreme Court can knock down any law that’s unconstitutional. Is the US a democracy? Why is this different? If you don’t like reasonableness and want to make a constitution ok. But in the US, constitutional ammendments take much more than a simple majority to make. They need a referendum to make something like this.
It is completely unreasonable to give unelected judges who are not accountable to the Israeli public or their elected representatives the ability to strike down any law they want by claiming the law is unreasonable. It is reasonable to pass a law to prevent that from happening.
I believe the US Supreme court can only invalidate laws if they are deemed to be unconstitutional, not if they are not reasonable.
In the USA, the Supreme Court can cancel a law if it contradicts The Constitution.
In Israel, the Supreme Court can cancel any law, simply because they don’t like it.