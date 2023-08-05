TERROR IN ISRAEL: Israeli Murdered In Shooting Attack In Tel Aviv





A terrorist opened fire at two municipal patrol officers at the Nachalat Binyanim pedestrian mall in Tel Aviv on Shabbos afternoon, critically injuring one of them.

The terrorist aroused the suspicion of the officers when he arrived at the area, and they approached him in order to question him, calling out to him. The terrorist, ignoring their calls, opened fire at them as they got off their motorcycles, shooting one of them in the head and critically injuring him. The second guard immediately fired back, neutralizing the terrorist.

The wounded victim, in his 40s, was treated at the scene and evacuated to Ichilov Hospital, where the doctors fought for his life. Sadly, his death was announced on Motzei Shabbos and he was identified as Chen Amir, h’yd. Chen, z’l, 42, was married and a father of three daughters.

The terrorist was later identified as Kamal Abu Bakr, a 22-year-old Islamic Jihad operative from Rummanah, who has been hiding in Jenin for the past six months as he was wanted by the IDF and Shin Bet for terror activities. He was treated at the scene by MDA paramedics and evacuated to Ichilov, where he was later pronounced dead.

In a statement on Motzei Shabbos, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu praised the security guards for their alertness, saying they had prevented a much greater attack. The attack took place in an area with many restaurants and bars.

Below, Arabs in Jenin can be seen celebrating the attack:

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)