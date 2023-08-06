Arabs Try To Lynch Jews On Shabbos, Palestinian Killed





A serious incident occurred in Binyanim at the beginning of Shabbos when dozens of Arabs from Burka violently attacked a Jewish shepherd from Oz Tzion with explosives, clubs, and rocks.

A number of Jewish residents of the area ran to help them and were also violently attacked, with the Arabs throwing fireworks and rocks at them at point-blank range. One of the Jews was hit in the head by a rock and severely injured, suffering from cerebral hemorrhage and skull fractures. In order to defend himself, he pulled out his gun and shot a Palestinian, killing him

The Jews alerted the security and emergency forces and the wounded victim was rushed to Shaare Tzedek Hospital in Jerusalem. He underwent emergency surgery and is now hospitalized in the intensive care unit.

Despite the fact that the injured Jew shot the Arab in self-defense, police officers are at his bedside in the hospital. The police also arrested another Jew who helped evacuate the victim to the hospital.

Attorney Nati Rom from the Honnu organization said on Motzei Shabbos that “it’s a neis, my client was the victim of a serious attack. Miraculously and resourcefully, he and his friends managed to escape with their lives.”

“I call on the Shin Bet and the police to track down the Arab lawmakers this evening and put them behind bars. This was an attempted murder of a group of Jews, a real lynching. My client acted according to the law, and as is required of any licensed firearms holder – to protect his life and the lives of other civilians.”

