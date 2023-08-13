Was Obama Serious? Or Was He Joking and Netanyahu Didn’t Get It?





by Rabbi Yair Hoffman for Five Towns Jewish Home

It is in Netanyahu’s latest memoir and those who read it had no inkling as to what Netanyahu was referring to. Now, Michael Oren, Israel’s former ambassador to the United States has revealed it. And if it was true, and the former president was not joking – then Obama’s halachic status may have changed – that is – in terms of brachos.

Before we get to Michael Oren’s revelation, which can be seen on the youtube video accompanying this article, some background.

The Shulchan Aruch (OC 324:8) rules that on Jewish kings one recites the blessing, Boruch atta Hashem, elokainu melech ha’olam – sh’chalak mikvodo lirayav. On kings of the nations of the world one recites the blessing, “boruch sh’nasan mikvodo l’basar vadam.” This is based upon a passage in Brachos 58a. The blessing, it seems, is recited with Shaim uMalchus – mentioning the Name of G-d as well as mentioning His Kingship over the world.

ARE PRESIDENTS LIKE KINGS?

Rav Ovadia Yosef zt”l ruled (Yechave Daas 2:28) that the blessing is recited as long as the person in charge can either execute or pardon someone from execution. He cites the Radvaz (Vol. I #296) as well as the Orchos Chaim (Hilchos Brachos Siman 49) to this effect.

Rav Dovid Yosef Shlita in his Halacha Brurah (Vol. XI page 306) writes that one recites the blessing with Shaim UMalchus even on a democratically elected leader of a limited term. This is true only as long as his pardoning cannot be overruled.

What about a President who doesn’t wear royal clothing? Rav Ovadia Yosef zt”l in his Yabia Omer 8:22:25) writes that when the President Richard Nixon flew to Israel the blessing was recited without Shaim u’Malchus. It seems, however, that this concept has evolved a bit, taking into account that in Western countries, kings and leaders just don’t wear royal clothing anymore. Thus, Rav Dovid Yosef rules that even if the king is not wearing specialized clothing but is wearing respectable clothing and is surrounded by other significant people, then a blessing is made with Shaim uMalchus.

Rav Vosner is Shaivet haLevi I #35 rules that shaim uMalcus is recited on the president. The Debreciner Rav ruled (Be’er Moshe Vol. II #9) that shaim uMalchus is not recited. Rav Moshe Shternbuch (Teshuvos V’hanhagos Vol. II #139 rules that the temporary nature of the presidency is what would disqualify it from the shaim uMalchus aspect of the blessing.

And now to Oren’s revelation. He claims that President Obama threatened Netanyahu with death if he didn’t listen to him and did so with a hand signal. The president asked the Prime Minister, “Do you know what I do with people who disagree with me?” He then gave the slit the throat sign. This author believes that President Obama was joking and that Prime Minister Netanyahu just didn’t get his attempt at humor. Mr. Oren believes that it was serious.

Now if Mr. Oren and the Prime Minister are correct – then the bracha would be recited with Shaim uMalchus. Press link below to see Oren Video

