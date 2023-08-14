Chareidi Woman Collapses Before Birth Of Twins, All 3 In Serious Condition





The medical staff at Shaare Tzedek Hospital in Jerusalem are fighting for the lives of a 38-year-old Charedi woman and her twin newborn babies.

The mother, a resident of the Romema neighborhood, began feeling unwell on Sunday, complaining about severe shortness of breath. Paramedics were called to the scene and she lost consciousness as they began evaluating her. They began carrying out CPR and continued advanced resuscitation techniques as they evacuated her to the hospital in very serious condition – 24 hours before her scheduled C-section to deliver twin babies.

At the hospital, a medical team of specialists continued emergency lifesaving procedures, including an emergency C-section. The newborn twin baby girls were born without a pulse but after the staff carried out prolonged resuscitation attempts, their pulse was restored and they were transferred in very serious condition to the neonatal intensive care unit.

The mother, whose pulse was also restored by the medical staff, was transferred to the ICU in very serious condition.

On Sunday morning, the mother came to the hospital to sign paperwork and undergo pre-surgical tests prior to a scheduled C-section on Monday. She then returned home and at noon, she began feeling unwell.

It should be noted that Israel is experiencing another extreme heat wave that began on Shabbos and continued on Sunday although it is unknown if the extreme temperatures are related to the incident. This is not the woman’s first pregnancy, and the hospital is checking several possible scenarios, including an embolism or a stroke.

The family has requested that the public daven for Shoshanah bas Puah b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael as well as the two newborn baby girls: Rivka bas Shohanah and Bracha bas Shoshanah.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)