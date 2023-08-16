BRAZEN LIES: Israeli Reporter Posts False Story To Incite Against Chareidim





A Channel 13 News journalist who published an inciteful post against Chareidim on Wednesday was revealed to have engaged in brazen lies in a tweet that was viewed over two million times.

The reporter, Neria Kraus, the US correspondent for the left-wing Channel 13 News, claimed that she was asked to switch her seat on a flight from Tel Aviv-New York “because I’m a woman” and when she refused the United Airlines flight attendant yelled at her that the flight was delayed all because of her. She persisted in her refusal and the flight ultimately departed on time.

Kraus took a photo of the “offenders” – a group of four Chareidi men, writing: “Chareidim on a flight are trying to move me from seat to seat. Because I’m a woman. United Airlines aren’t taking care of it. They’re telling me that the flight won’t depart because of me. Bushah.”

Now even if the above story, was true, what is the “bushah?” Passengers aren’t allowed to make a request based on their religious beliefs? She didn’t write that the Chareidim engaged in any negative actions against her because she refused their request. However, as it turned out, even her “non-story” turned out to be false.

Media personality Daniel Amram did a little investigative work and located friends of the Chareidi man seen in the picture who expressed disbelief that such a scenario could have occurred, saying that the man, a well-known and respected figure in Brooklyn, would never have made a scene about sitting next to a woman.

Amram finally located the man himself who told him what actually happened. [The conversation in English can be heard in the video below.] The man said his son wanted to sit next to his friend and they politely requested if she would move one seat over. The man, who is clean-shaven and was wearing a cap at the time, said that the woman was friendly at first and seemed willing to agree to the request. But when he took off his cap and she saw his yarmulke, she immediately went crazy and started yelling about discrimination. He tried to calm her down by saying: “If you don’t want to move over, it’s fine,” but she was determined to make a public scene.

She not only made a scene but she tweeted a false “non-story” to millions of people and tried to publicly humiliate the Chareidi passengers by posting a photo of them.

Amram said that he tried contacting Kraus for a response but didn’t receive an answer.

Chareidi journalist Ari Kalman responded to the story by writing: “If only I would have known! I’ve been asked dozens of times on different flights to change seats because of non-Chareidi women who felt uncomfortable sitting next to a man or family members/friends who asked to sit together. If only I would have known how many ‘likes’ and attention I would have received, I would have taken photos and tweeted and incited.”

