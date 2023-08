Hagaon Harav Aharon Schechter shlit”a, rosh yeshiva of Chaim Berlin, and member of the Moetzes Gedolei Hatorah of Agudath Yisrael of America, was hospitalized early Wednesday morning and is now in need of rachamei shamayim.

The Rosh Yeshiva has been unwell the past two years, and his condition turned critical overnight.

All are requested to be mispalel on behalf of the rosh yeshiva’s refuah sheleima.

His name for Tehillim is Aharon Moshe ben Fruma Rochel.

