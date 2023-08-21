Israeli Injured, Car Torched After Accidentally Driving Into Palestinian Village





Israeli security forces rescued an Israeli man who was attacked by an Arab mob after accidentally entering the village of Turmus Ayya near Ramallah on Sunday evening.

Local Arabs surrounded the man and threw rocks at him and set fire to his car. Other local Arabs assisted him to escape the area, escorting him out of the village, where he was met by IDF forces.

The man was lightly injured by a rock thrown at him.

The IDF spokesperson said that “an Israeli citizen was rescued from the village by IDF forces. While he was in the village, a number of Palestinians gathered around him, threw stones at him, and set fire to his vehicle. The forces entered the village and took him out. As the forces and the civilian left the village, a riot developed, during which several suspects threw a burning object and stones at them. There were no casualties.”

The IDF also warned that “entry into Area A is prohibited and dangerous for Israelis.”

