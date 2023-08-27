Mourning In The Jordan Valley: Yehudah Levi, Z’l, 8





The religious yishuv of Chemdas in northern Israel on Friday published a photo of Yehudah Levi, 8, z’l, who was killed in the rockslide at Ein Gedi on Thursday.

A statement issued by the yishuv said: “The Levi family and the small yishuv of Chemdas in the Jordan Valley was struck with deep mourning yesterday. Yehudah, 8, the son of Moshe and Racheli and the little brother of Noa, Hadassah Rut and Shira, was killed in a rockslide in Eid Gedi. In one moment, his smile and youthful excitement was cut off.”

Friends of the family said: “Yehudah, a ben zekunim, was a boy full of vitality. He used to learn regularly with his father, come to tefillos in shul, and sing Shabbos zemiros with his sweet voice. He took on the tafkid of being a Levi at a young age and loved washing the hands of the kohanim.”

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)