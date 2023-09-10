Klal Yisrael To Hear from Renowned Gedolei Torah in Annual “Vision and Inspiration” Videocast, in Conjunction with Dirshu’s International Yom Limud and Tefilla





By Chaim Gold

Multitudes of Jews across the globe will gather together on 24 Elul, the Chofetz Chaim’s yahrzeit to learn the Chofetz Chaim’s seforim, learn inspirational lessons from his life, and daven to Hashem to have rachmanus on Klal Yisroel in advance of the Yamim Noraim.

This year’s Yom Limud and Tefilla will showcase a special videocast with divrei chizuk by leading Gedolei Yisrael including, HaGaon HaRav Shimon Galei, shlita, HaGaon HaRav Yissocher Frand, shlita, Rosh Yeshiva at Yeshiva Ner Yisrael of Baltimore, HaGaon HaRav Reuven Elbaz, shlita, Rosh Yeshivat Ohr Hachaim, HaGaon HaRav Yitzchok Berkovitz, shlita, Rosh Yeshiva Aish HaTorah, Rav Dovid Hofstedter, shlita, Nasi Dirshu and Rav Zev Smith, shlita, Maggid Shiur, Dirshu Daf HaYomi B’Halacha and Irgun Shiurei Torah. The videocast will also feature inspirational Yamim Noraim niggunim with Naftali Kempeh.

One of the highlights of the videocast promises to be historical footage of HaGaon HaRav Yitzchok Scheiner, zt”l, Rosh Yeshiva of the Kamenitz Yeshiva.

The fact that the Chofetz Chaim’s yahrtzeit falls on 24 Elul, a week before Rosh Hashanah, offers a special, auspicious eis ratzon for tefillah at the time when we need it most.

Indeed, if there was ever a time that Klal Yisrael needed to unite in a massive outpouring of tefillah and achdus; if there was ever a time when tens of thousands of tinokos shel beis rabban needed to come together to invoke rachmei shomayim, that time is now!

Undoubtedly, the video and divrei chizuk from the Gedolim in honor of the Chofetz Chaim’s yahrtzeit and in advance of the upcoming Yamim Noraim will serve as an ideal way to prepare and derive chizuk for the Yom Hadin.