Protest Leader: “It’s Forbidden To Talk With Nazi Jews”

Shikma Bressler, one of the leaders of the left-wing protests, compared Israel’s right-wing parties to Nazis during a conference on Friday.
“Among the 80 percent who are not fascists and racists, the people who support Netanyahu are so few that there is no reason for him to be prime minister. It is forbidden to talk to Nazis, whether they are Jewish or not,” she said in response to a question about whether a compromise on the judicial reform could be reached without collaborating with the Religious Zionist party.
“Netanyahu opened the door to Kahanism,” Bressler continued, “During the protests of reform supporters, there were signs with the words ‘Kahana was right.’ Netanyahu rode on the 10 percent of fascists in the last elections in order to sweep the rules of the game from under us.”
Following a public uproar, Bressler issued an apology for her statements on Motzei Shabbos, stating, “I made a mistake yesterday in my expression. I used a word that has no place in the discourse. I am sorry and apologize for this statement. Mistakes are also part of our lives and our struggle for our country and our future. Only those who do not act do not make mistakes. I correct and continue.”
Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu strongly condemned Bressler’s statements, saying, “I sharply condemn the remarks of the leader of the left-wing protest, Shikma Bressler, who referred to government ministers as ‘Nazis.’ This outrageous statement is both Holocaust denial and blatant incitement to the murder of government ministers and elected officials. The right to protest does not include the right to incite.”
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
If Shikma Bressler were alive in Russia in year 1918,
then he would be a member of the Yevsektsiya:
“The Soviet Union’s destruction of Jewish culture commenced,
in a calculated move, with Jews positioned as the destroyers.
It began with the Yevsektsiya, committees of Jewish Bolsheviks whose paid government jobs from 1918 to 1930 were to persecute, imprison, and occasionally murder Jews who participated in religious or Zionist institutions – categories that included everything from synagogues to sports clubs, all of which were shut down and their leaders either exiled or purged.
This went on, of course, until the regime purged the Yevsektsiya members themselves.”
SOURCE: People Love Dead Jews (chapter 4, page 61) by Dara Horn,
published by W. W. Norton & Company in year 2021 in New York,
ISBNs: 9780393531565, 9781324035947, 0393531562, 40030755910