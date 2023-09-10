Protest Leader: “It’s Forbidden To Talk With Nazi Jews”





Shikma Bressler, one of the leaders of the left-wing protests, compared Israel’s right-wing parties to Nazis during a conference on Friday.

“Among the 80 percent who are not fascists and racists, the people who support Netanyahu are so few that there is no reason for him to be prime minister. It is forbidden to talk to Nazis, whether they are Jewish or not,” she said in response to a question about whether a compromise on the judicial reform could be reached without collaborating with the Religious Zionist party.

“Netanyahu opened the door to Kahanism,” Bressler continued, “During the protests of reform supporters, there were signs with the words ‘Kahana was right.’ Netanyahu rode on the 10 percent of fascists in the last elections in order to sweep the rules of the game from under us.”

Following a public uproar, Bressler issued an apology for her statements on Motzei Shabbos, stating, “I made a mistake yesterday in my expression. I used a word that has no place in the discourse. I am sorry and apologize for this statement. Mistakes are also part of our lives and our struggle for our country and our future. Only those who do not act do not make mistakes. I correct and continue.”

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu strongly condemned Bressler’s statements, saying, “I sharply condemn the remarks of the leader of the left-wing protest, Shikma Bressler, who referred to government ministers as ‘Nazis.’ This outrageous statement is both Holocaust denial and blatant incitement to the murder of government ministers and elected officials. The right to protest does not include the right to incite.”

