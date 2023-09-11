WATCH: 6 Arrested After Anarchists Clash With Police At Justice Minister’s Home





A day before the fateful Supreme Court hearing on the petitions against the reasonableness law, which risks sending the country into an unprecedented constitutional crisis, anarchists carried out a protest outside the home of Justice Minister Yariv Levin in Modiin on Monday.

With their customary lack of consideration for the neighbors, protesters from the Achim L’Neshek movement arrived at the residential area early in the morning, blocked the door of Levin’s home to prevent him from leaving, and then after Levin was whisked out of a side door by his security guards, tried to prevent his car from leaving the area.

Clashes broke out between the protesters and the police, and six protesters were arrested after they refused to heed the orders of the police and violated public order and protest regulations, including the stipulation to maintain a required distance from a public figure’s home.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)