Moldova Is Prepared To Receive Thousands Of Jews On Their Way To Uman [VIDEO & PHOTOS]





Weeks of planning, meetings and preparations in Moldova culminated this week when thousands of passengers are expected to land at the international airport in Chisinau and make their way to the border between Moldova and Ukraine. About 80% of the Jews traveling to spend Rosh Hashanah in Uman will pass through Moldova.

The local Jewish community, led by the country’s chief rabbi, HaRav Pinchas Salzman, is working to help thousands of people together with the Ministry of Jerusalem and Tradition. In recent months, many meetings took place between members of the Moldovan Jewish kehilla and Moldovan officials, including airport, border, and customs officials. Additionally, Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, Jerusalem Minister Meir Porush, and HaRav Salzman met with senior government officials in Moldova.

This week, staff members at the airport and border crossings were increased and Hebrew-speakers are on hand to assist.

Michael Finkel, director of Agudath Israel – the Jewish community in Moldova, said: “This is a particularly complex logistical arrangement. We have area managers and locals at the airport and at the borders as well as in the refreshment facilities. The community in Moldova, led by Rabbi Salzman, understood the importance of the event and is handling it with the cooperation of Minister Porush and Rabbi Nachman Bansheya to help thousands of mispallelim reach Rosh Hashanah in Uman smoothly and without delays on the way.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)