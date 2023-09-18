Terrorist Tries To Stab Border Police Officers, Is Neutralized





A terrorist armed with a knife approached the Mizmoriya checkpoint near the Har Homa neighborhood of Jerusalem on Monday morning and attempted to stab Border Police officers.

The officers opened fire and neutralized the terrorist. B’Chasdei Hashem, no Israeli security forces were injured in the incident.

The terrorist, who was shot in the leg, received emergency medical care at the scene and was evacuated to the hospital for further treatment.

A large number of police forces arrived at the scene following the incident.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)