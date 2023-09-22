WATCH: “Kabbalas Ol Malchus Shamayim Is The Key To Open The Gate Of Rachamim”





Tens of thousands of Israelis have been gathering at the Kosel for Selichos every day during the Aseres Yimei Teshuvah.

On Wednesday, the Rav of Be’er Sheva, HaRav Yehuda Deri, [brother of Shas chairman Aryeh Deri] delivered divrei chizzuk to the mispallelim.

“Kabblas Ol Malchus Shamayim – I want to just say one sentence on this – very very significant. Kabblas Ol Malchus Shamayim is the key to opening the gate of rachamim. It’s an explicit passuk in the Torah. Shema Yisrael – don’t fear because Hashem is with you. Rashi says in the name of Reb Shimon Bar Yochai – ‘Hakadosh Baruch Hu says to Yisrael: ‘My children, if all you had was Shema Yisrael alone – it’s k’dai to save you – there’s nothing to fear.'”

“A person doesn’t have enough zechuyos – but he has Kriyas Shema. What is Kriyas Shema? Kriyas Shema is Kabblas Ol Machus Shamayim. When a person accepts Ol Malchus Shamayim upon himself, he’s saying two things: First of all, Hashem is the King of the World. Second, we accept Hashem’s yoke, to perform Hashem’s mitzvos. We’re your servants.”

