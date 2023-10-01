OUTRAGEOUS: Secular Men “Crash” Event For Frum Women & Girls





A Chol Hamoed screening of a film for frum women and girls in the Kiryat Menachem neighborhood of Jerusalem on Motzei Shabbos was “crashed” by secular members of the neighborhood who entered the room and sat among the women to prevent the event from taking place.

A video of the provocative incident was posted by Haaretz reporter Yael Friedson, who wrote: “The men of the neighborhood came to a screening intended for women and girls and prevented the separate incident from taking place.”

The video sparked a media storm, with secular and religious people alike expressing their outrage at the “protest.”

Former IDF spokesman Avi Banyahu wrote: “Protest activists who come to segregated events and blow them up make me sick to my stomach. This is an ethical, moral and human error and also stupidity that harms the protest and undermines the possibility that we will be able to live here together. If someone is looking for high-quality raw materials for a civil war, he will find them here much more than the reform.”

Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem Aryeh King attacked Freidson: “You only reinforce in me the feeling that you simply hate religious people, hate Judaism. And if it is necessary to harm the rights of women in order to promote your hatred, you will do so. It’s a testimonial to your hypocrisy since I don’t remember you tweeting when there was a women’s jazz festival in Jerusalem three months ago or a women’s night race a year ago.”

Kobi Bornstein, the Hebrew Mishpacha‘s political reporter, wrote: “Terrible wickedness. There is no other way to define it. Ruining the Chag for women and girls who attended a separate screening just because it doesn’t suit you. Tell me more about enlightenment, liberalism, women’s rights and democracy.”

Shas MK Erez Malul stated that “the incident last night in which a handful of bullies with a ‘liberal’ appearance proved that they are bad people who are ‘heroes’ to young girls and thwarted a Chag event for them is unacceptable and is a direct continuation of the barbaric behavior at the tefillas Neilah in Tel Aviv. It is sad to see the evil and diabolism.”

Hebrew Mishpacha journalist Aryeh Erlich wrote: “Always remember that behind the ‘liberal’ facade is a bunch of thugs acting like ‘heroes’ over Chareidi girls. The face of evil and malice.”

Channel 14 journalist Yinon Magal wrote: “You will never see a group of privileged men disrupting a secular women’s event/race in Tel Aviv. This can only happen when it comes to religious women or girls. All the hypocrisy in one picture.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)