Re-building the Bais HaMikdash

One of the questions that is often asked about blowing shofar to confuse the Satan is, “Doesn’t he figure it out already?” The answer to this question is that he is far more aware of the imminent nature of the geulah then we are. The craziness that we have been experiencing in the past year is perhaps even more indicative of the fact that we are in ikvasa d’mashicha the footsteps of Moshiach. The Netziv (HaAmek Davar BaMidbar 20:5) writes that before Mashiach comes Hashem will give Klal Yisroel a pre-taste of the Kibutz Galius, the gathering of the dispersed, that will happen when Moshiach arrives. All of the above are reasons why should we be learning the halachos of building the Bais HaMikdash (and reading this article).

THE THREE MITZVOS

The Gemorah in Sanhedrin (20b) states that when the nation of Israel entered into Eretz Yisroel they were commanded in three Mitzvos: to appoint a king, to destroy Amalek, and to build the Bais HaMikdash. The Rishonim debate about what the exact source of this third Mitzvah is. The Rambam writes (Hilchos Bais HaBechirah 1:1) that it comes from the pasuk (Shmos 25:8) , “v’asu li Mikdash.”

The SMaG, (Assin 163) writes that the source is from the pasuk (Dvarim 12:11), “And it will be, that the place Hashem will choose in which to establish His Name there you shall bring all that I am commanding you: Your burnt offerings, and your sacrifices, your tithes, and the separation by your hand, and the choice of vows which you will vow to Hashem.”

Rav Yoseph Karo in his Kesef Mishna explains the debate. The SMaG holds that the earlier pasuk in Shmos refers to the Mishkan, but not the Bais HaMikdash. The Rambam holds that it applies to the Mishkan and the Bais HaMikdash. The latter pasuk teaches us that the Mitzvah is only applicable after Amalaik is destroyed.

There may also be a fundamental debate as to the nature of the Mitzvah of building the Bais HaMikdash itself.

RAMBAM VERSUS RAMBAN

The language of the Rambam (ibid) is that the building of the Bais HaMikdash is a means to the end of bringing the Korbanos. The word Korban, by the way, is mistranslated as “sacrifice.” The correct translation is “closifier.” The Korbanos bring one closer to Hashem as does visiting the holiest place on earth.

The Ramban (Assei #33), on the other hand, writes that the building of the Bais HaMikdash is a Mitzvah in and of itself.

Rabbi Mordechai Ilan (1915-1981), known as the Ilui of Suvalk, understands the Rambam as viewing building the Bais HaMikdash as a Hechsher Mitzvah to the bringing of Korbanos and not as a full Mitzvah itself.

On the other hand, Rav Shlomo Heiman (cited in Toras HaKodesh Vol. II Siman 11) understands the Rambam as holding that there are two parts to the Mitzvah – one being a hechsher Mitzvah and the other being a full Mitzvah in and of itself.

The Steipler in his Kehilas Yaakov (Yevamos Siman 5) writes that it is a Mitzvah to build it and to ensure that it is in a state of existing.

NO BUILDING AT NIGHT

The Gemorah in Shavuos 15b and the Rambam (Bais HaBechira 1:12) state that one does not build the Bais HaMikdash at night. This is based upon the pasuk (BaMidbar 9:15), “And on the day the Mishkan was erected, the cloud covered the Mishkan.” The Gemorah extrapolates, “In the day it is erected and not at night.”

IF IT WAS BUILT AT NIGHT

It seems that there is a debate between the Minchas Chinuch and the Mikdash Dovid (Siman 1) as to whether when it was built at night does it make it pasul. The Minchas Chinuch holds it does not, while the Mikdash Dovid holds it makes it invalid.

Rav Chaim Kanievsky zt”l in his Derech Chochma held that it is still a Mitzvah to build it during Bain haShmashos. It seems that he holds like the Minchas Chinuch

IS IT AN OBLIGATION OF THE PEOPLE OR ON THE INDIVIDUAL?

The Rambam (Mitzvah 148) writes that the obligation is a communal one and not an obligation of the individual. This is also the opinion of the Sefer HaChinuch (Mitzvah #95).

ARE WOMEN ALSO INCLUDED IN THE OBLIGATION?

The Rambam writes (Hilchos Bais HaBechirah 1:12) that women are also included in the obligation to build the Bais HaMikdash. The Kuntrus Shiurim (Kiddushin 19:6) writes that the reason this is so is precisely because it is a communal Mitzvah rather than an individual one, and women are part of the community.

IS FASHIONING THE VESSELS OF THE MIKDASH INCLUDED IN THE MITZVAH?

The Minchas Chinuch (95:8) explores the parameters of the Mitzvah, as to whether it includes fashioning the vessels of the Bais HaMikdash, like the Menorah and such. It seems that this is a debate between the Rambam and Ramban.

WILL THERE BE A MITZVAH OF CHANUKAS HABAYIS

Will there be a Mitzvah of Chanukas HaBayis after the third Bais HaMikdash is built? When the original Mishkan was erected there was a Chanuka HaBayis, dedication ceremony (See BaMidbar 7:10 and Ramban there). But was this just for the Mishkan? Or was it a perpetual type of Mitzvah?

Shlomo HaMelech did the same thing when he dedicated the Bais HaMikdash (See Malachim I 8:63). Klal Yisroel under the direction of the Anshei Knesses HaGedolah did the same thing when the Second Bais HaMikdash was built (see Ezra 6:16-17).

The BaHaG actually lists the Chanukas HaBayis as a separate Mitzvah. The Ramban, who holds that it is a permanent Mitzvah and not just for the time of the Mishkan, does not list it separately and subsumes it under the general Mitzvah of building the Bias HaMikdash.

DOES THE MITZVAH APPLY NOWADAYS?

The Gemorah in Sanhedrin 22a indicates that the obligation to build the Bais HaMikdash is only when we have a king in place. The question can be asked, however, how could the second Bais HaMikdash have been built? We did not have a king at that point.

The Meforshim explain that the second Bais HaMikdash was built upon the direction of a Navi (See responsa of Chasam Sofer YD #237).

WILL THE THIRD BAIS HAMIKDASH BE BUILT BY MAN OR WILL IT COME DOWN MIRACULOUSLY?

Rashi and Tosfos (Sukkah 41a “Ih Nami”) are of the opinion that the third Bais HaMikdash will come down from Heaven in a miraculous fashion. The Rambam (in his introduction to his Mishna commentary on Midos) writes that it will be a man-made construct.

