Multitudes Throughout the World To Unite On Behalf of Klal Yisrael in Dirshu’s Yom Limud and Tefillah

The Chofetz Chaim’s yahrtzeit is an eis ratzon. There is perhaps no one in recent generations who did so much to help and enrich Klal Yisrael – both in sur mei’rah and asei tov. Whether it is the sefer Chofetz Chaim that brought to the forefront of Klal Yisrael’s agenda the importance of being careful with one’s speech, Ahavas Chessed that codified all the halachos of chessed or, of course, the Chofetz Chaim’s magnum opus sefer Mishnah Berurah that continues to be the foundational daily halacha sefer in Klal Yisrael, we are still today being spiritually enriched by the Chofetz Chaim. Certainly, the Chofetz Chaim, through his sefer Likutei Halachos on hilchos korbanos in the Beis Hamikdosh also brought the concept of tzipisa l’yeshua, longing for the yeshua to the forefront of public consciousness. Thus, there is no doubt that the day of his yahrtzeit is a tremendous eis ratzon, an opportune time for tefilla and for invoking rachmei shomayim on behalf of all Jews.

The am hayoshev b’Tzion is under attack from multiple enemies. Just this week the lives of six Yidden were snuffed out by a heinous terrorist attack at the Ramot junction in Yerushalayim. They were killed for no other reason than the fact that they were Jews. Not only are they surrounded by ruthless adversaries who seek to destroy all Jews, but they are also under attack by Western journalists, heads of state and an entire leftwing public relations assault that seeks to paint the Jews as a genocidal, ruthless enemy of humanity. As a result, antisemitism is running rampant in ways that have not been seen since the Holocaust. The stability of the world order is under threat, and license has been given to Jew haters to come out of the closet and openly declare war against the Jews. They have come out of the shadows and are unabashedly in the open.

That is why Dirshu’s 11th Annual International Yom Limud and Tefillah, to be held on 24 Elul/September 17, the Chofetz Chaim’s yahrtzeit, can’t come sooner.

Dirshu, in a remarkable global effort to invoke rachmei shomayim, is holding a multifaceted Yom Limud and Tefillah that will encompass all of Klal Yisrael the world over, including tinokos shel beis rabban, bnei yeshiva, Bais Yaakov schools, baalei battim and any caring Jew.

This year’s Yom Limud and Tefillah will also showcase a special videocast featuring unique divrei chizuk in advance of the Yamim Noraim delivered by distinguished Gedolim and Rabbonim. The videocast will feature a powerful address in English by HaGaon HaRav Chaim Mordechai Ausband, shlita, Rosh Yeshivas Ateres Shlomo, Rav Dovid Hofstedter, shlita, Nasi of Dirshu, Rav Eytan Feiner, Rav of Kehillas Knesses Yisroel of Far Rockaway-Lawrence, and Rav Zev Smith, Maggid Shiur, Daf HaYomi B’Halacha.

Another fascinating aspect to be shown on the videocast is unique footage of HaGaon HaRav Michel Yehuda Lefkowitz, zt”l, Rosh Yeshiva of the Ponovezh Yeshiva L’Tzeirim who was one of the most insightful mechanchim of bachurim in his generation, as he answers questions about and discusses the rebbi–talmid relationship.

On the Yom Limud and Tefilla, Jews throughout the world will gather to recite specific perakim of Tehillim and learn segments from the sefarim written by the Chofetz Chaim, the Mishnah Berurah and Sefer Shemiras Halashon.

Simultaneously, a remarkable program will take place in more than 300 cities across the world with many hundreds of yeshivos, chadorim and Bais Yaakovs participating.

With Rosh Hashanah nearly upon us, we realize what a monumental Yom Hadin we are facing. The world is an extremely unstable place. Klal Yisrael needs YOU to daven together with hundreds of thousands throughout the world on Dirshu’s Yom Limud and Tefilla, and YOU need the words of the Gedolim broadcast on the videocast for guidance and chizuk in advance of the New Year.

Don’t miss it!