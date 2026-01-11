Iran Warns: “We’ll Retaliate Against Israel If U.S. Strikes”

Iran on Sunday warned US President Donald Trump that the regime would retaliate for any US attack on the country by striking Israel and US military bases in the region.

The warning, issued in a speech by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, comes after Trump promised to intervene if protesters are killed by regime forces.

“If the United States does attack our country because of the civil protests, Iran will attack Israel and US military bases in the region in return,” Qalibaf said.

The New York Times reported that Trump was briefed in recent days on several options for an attack in Iran, and he is seriously considering them in response to the Iranian regime’s conduct and suppression of protests by killing protesters.

According to the most conservative estimates in Iran, at least 2,000 protesters have been killed in the protests in the last two days.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)