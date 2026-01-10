“We Collapsed Where We Stood”: Maduro Guard Describes Mysterious Weapon Used in U.S. Raid on Venezuela

A Venezuelan security guard has described what he believes was the use of an unidentified weapon during a U.S. military raid earlier this month that resulted in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, according to an account shared publicly by the White House press secretary.

The account, posted Saturday on social media and attributed to a guard who said he was present during the January 3 operation, claims that U.S. forces employed advanced technology that disabled radar systems and incapacitated personnel without the use of conventional weapons. The White House has not confirmed the details of the account or commented on whether the description reflects verified information.

According to the guard, Venezuelan security forces were on duty when their radar and communications systems abruptly shut down. He said drones then appeared overhead, followed by helicopters that deployed a relatively small number of U.S. troops. The guard claimed the troops were highly coordinated and technologically advanced.

The witness further alleged that at one point a device was deployed that produced an intense sound or energy effect, leaving him and others unable to stand and experiencing symptoms such as nosebleeds and disorientation. He said several people collapsed and were temporarily incapacitated.

It remains unclear what caused those symptoms, and no independent verification of the weapon described has been provided.

An unnamed former U.S. intelligence official told the New York Post that directed-energy weapons—systems that use focused energy such as microwaves or other frequencies—have existed for decades and could theoretically produce some of the effects described, though the source emphasized uncertainty about whether such a weapon was used in this case.

Venezuela’s Interior Ministry has said approximately 100 members of the country’s security forces were killed during the January 3 operation, which involved airstrikes and ground forces at multiple locations. Officials have not specified the causes of death or whether any fatalities were linked to the alleged use of a nontraditional weapon.

Images and videos circulated following the raid showed explosions and fires in and around Caracas. The United States has acknowledged carrying out the operation to detain Maduro but has released limited details about the tactics or technology used.

The White House did not respond to questions about whether the social media post sharing the guard’s account signaled official confirmation of its accuracy. U.S. officials have previously said the operation was carefully planned and resulted in no reported American casualties.

