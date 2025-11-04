Player of the Year is Now Frum

Our students are as diverse and talented as the souls they’re discovering within — each one a unique spark of Hashem’s light. Each BJX student brings a unique background, voice, and spark to the tapestry of Klal Yisroel.

If you met one particular student, Allison, several years ago, you would’ve never anticipated or imagined her journey. Raised in a totally secular Jewish home, all she knew was that she was Jewish. She barely even heard of Passover. What are the chances she would become a role model to Jews everywhere?

Allison was a star dancer turned athlete. She excelled so much in football that she won MVP and helped her semi-pro tackle team clinch the division title. Last year, she excelled and was named the first-ever NFL Flag Football Player of the Year in 2024—a tremendous honor. She is also an engineering student at Rutgers.

Even more astounding than her athletic success is the fact that Alison has become a Baalas Teshuvah. She has diligently worked on taking on Tznius, Kashrus, and Shemiras Shabbos. With great Mesiras Nefesh, Allison turns down tournaments and tryouts that take place on Shabbos.

How does someone with so much talent, passion and potential, raised without any Jewish observance, have the ability to make the grueling, agonizing, gut wrenching decision to be different, stand out, give up opportunities, and sacrifice for Hashem? Surely, Allison has attended numerous incredible Kiruv programs and credits her Baal Teshuvah brother, Brian, and sister in law, Sara, as incredible, shining examples (Allison’s sister, Valerie, a BJX student, has made great strides in Yiddishkeit). Yet there is something deeper and much more profound.

In this week’s Parsha, Avrohom Avinu was commanded by Hashem “Lech Lecho”- to go on a trip. There is an issue with the Passuk. The syntax seems to be incorrect. Avrohom should have been told simply “Lech, Go.” Lech Lecho doesn’t mean, “Go.” Rather, it means, “Go to yourself.” What is the message here? What does it mean to go to yourself?

Says Rav Aharon of Karlin, a person can travel and journey even 1000 miles and end up in the same place if mentally and internally the person hasn’t made an effort to change. Geographically, physically, you may be somewhere else, but spiritually, you’re in the same place you started out. In order to really go someplace in life, to really accomplish and achieve, in order to develop greatness, “Lech, going” is not sufficient. It’s not enough to go on a huge journey. You need to go “Lecha, into yourself.”The journey begins within you: Learning who you really are, where you come from, what is the purpose of life, and what it means to be a Jew.

Allison understood that she could conquer new frontiers in football and travel great distances in her career, but ultimately, the true journey begins in the soul within. We’re intensely proud of her and know that she will continue to make a great Kiddush Hashem.