Hikind’s Plea to Hasidic Voters about the Danger of Mamdani Goes Viral on Election Day.



In a stark Yiddish-language video message aimed squarely at New York City’s Hasidic community, former Assemblyman Dov Hikind warned that electing Zohran Mamdani as mayor would force Jews to flee the city due to his perceived antisemitic views and threats to Jewish safety, urging every eligible voter to head to the polls immediately to support Andrew Cuomo instead.

Hikind, who switched his endorsement from Republican Curtis Sliwa to Cuomo last month to consolidate anti-Mamdani votes, spent Election Day touring key polling sites in Borough Park and Brighton Beach, where he reported overwhelming Cuomo support and emphasized that “every vote counts” in averting what he called a “Mamdani nightmare.