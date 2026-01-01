Far Rockaway and Five Towns Community To Celebrate Dirshu Siyum and Evening of Celebration And Chizuk This Sunday

Dirshu is coming to Far Rockaway and the Five Towns. This coming Sunday, 16 Teves/January 4, will mark a historic milestone in Far Rockaway and the Five Towns which will host their first ever major Dirshu event, An Evening of Celebration and Chizuk.

The evening will start off with a gala siyum on Mishnah Berurah Chelek Gimmel that was recently completed in Dirshu’s Daf HaYomi B’Halacha daily Mishnah Berurah program. Perhaps more importantly, however, is that it will serve as an opportunity for the Far Rockaway and Five Towns communities to get a firsthand look at the Dirshu revolution that has transformed communities across the world, and to hear words of chizuk during the turbulent times in which Klal Yisrael finds itself from leading Gedolei Yisrael and inspiring speakers.

The event will be graced by numerous prominent rabbanim in Far Rockaway and the Five Towns and addressed by Gedolim such as HaRav Shlomo Avigdor Altusky, Shlita, Rosh Yeshivas Beis Medrash Heichal Dovid of Yeshiva Darchei Torah and HaGaon HaRav Shimon Galei, shlita, well known mashpia and mekubel whose brachos are sought by Yidden throughout the world. A keynote address will be given by Rav Moshe Tuvia Lieff, shlita, Rav of the Agudas Yisrael Beis Binyomin Shul in Flatbush who is a dynamic and compelling speaker.

An important, poignant personal message will be delivered by the Nasi of Dirshu, Rav Dovid Hofstedter, shlita, who is responsible for spearheading a Torah renaissance in Jewish communities across the globe. Whether it is Eretz Yisrael, North America, South America, Europe, Australia or South Africa, Dirshu is there, encouraging daily, accountable Torah learning

in an unprecedented way.

Rabbi Doctor Ahron Glatt, Associate Rabbi at the Young Israel of Woodmere, and a Daf HaYomi B’Halacha maggid shiur who has already said daily shiurim on the entire six volumes of the Mishnah Berurah put it succinctly when he said, “Any celebration of Torah generates interest. When we celebrate the completion of a limud, it encourages more and more people to dedicate themselves to learning.

“Many years ago, I went to a siyum someone made on the Mishnah Yomis. I loved the idea and chose then to start learning Mishnah Yomis myself. Anytime a siyum is publicly celebrated it arouses a desire in others to emulate what the learners are doing. A siyum on Mishnah Berurah such as the one that Dirshu is making here in our neighborhood can pay eternal dividends. People are inspired to learn and their halachic observance improves. Then, others who see them and their halachic observance consider joining, thus a public siyum blossoms and blossoms bearing eternal fruit.”

Rabbi Shmuel Witkin, Rav of Kehillas Bnai Hayeshivos of North Woodmere, who delivers a daily Daf HaYomi B’Halacha shiur in his shul related, “There are no words to describe the transformative impact that being part of the Daf HaYomi B’Halacha shiur has had on the participants! We started saying the shiur publicly when the last machzor of Daf HaYomi B’Halacha learned hilchos Shabbos. Numerous members of our shiur are involved in industries that need to run twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week. Of course, there are halachically permissible ways to do this, but the awareness created by the shiur, and the practical matters that they have learned have made a tremendous difference in the way they conduct their business affairs.

There is still time to RSVP and attend this historic event that will offer tremendous inspiration, a seudas mitzvah and contemporary messages from leading Gedolim complemented by beautiful singing and dancing led by R’ Baruch Levine.

This is an event you don’t want to miss! Please RSVP at DafHalacha.com/event or email, [email protected]. or call 732-987-3948 ext. 112.