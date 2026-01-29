Holiness in the Massive Snowstorm

It was frigid, bitter cold temperature last Shabbos, preceding the snowstorm. An incredible member of the BJX family, Reb Ezriel Rovt was scheduled to make a Siyum, celebrating his sixth time completing the entire Shisha Sidrei Mishna.

Reb Ezriel was born in communist Russia. What would be his fate? Would he assimilate like so many of his peers? No one would have predicted that one day he would be completing one Masechta after another, finishing Nach, and Shisha Shisha Mishna an astounding six times. Not only that but also being entrusted to give a popular Gemara shiur at BJX.

As Reb Ezriel said, “The atmosphere of BJX is one of growth. You walk in and you just feel that whatever inhibitions or obstacles you had fade away. The Ruach in BJX makes you feel that you can accomplish great things for yourself and others.”

People could have easily chosen to stay tucked into their warm beds, instead students walked miles in the freezing cold to attend Shabbos davening and the Siyum.

On Sunday, during the massive snowstorm, Max, who graduated from our public high school program, came to put on Tefillin. When asked why he said, “I just returned from visiting Auschwitz/Birkenau. I made a commitment to start putting on Tefillin for all the Jews who were gassed and can no longer do the Mitzvah.” He drove miles in the snow from Bergen Beach (Brooklyn), to put on Tefillin. Now we will be purchasing a beautiful pair for him.

Where does all this Mesiras Nefesh come from? Is it surprising to see this from people in BJX who don’t have religiously observant parents?

Upon witnessing the immense miracle of the splitting of the sea the Jewish people proclaim “Zeh Keili veAnveihu Elokei Avi veAromemenhu, this is my G-d I will glorify Him, the G-d of my father I will exalt Him.”

The Imrei Emes wonders, isn’t the order seemingly incorrect? After all, our tradition is predicated upon the relationship that our ancestors, our fathers had with G-d and therefore it should have first said this is the G-d of my father before it says this is my G-d.

The Imrei Emes explains that these people who stood at the sea witnessing the great miracle were the same children who were born in defiance of Pharaoh’s decree of genocide. Where were they born? They were born in the fields, clandestinely and secretly raised by none other than the angels of Hashem. Therefore, they had a connection with Hashem, a direct connection where they felt G-d’s love, way before they met the G-d of their fathers. They met G-d personally. That’s why they said “this is my G-d,” because only later when they reunited with their parents did they meet the G-d of their fathers. That’s why it’s “Zeh Keili veAnveihu, my G-d”.

This is very similar to the experience of our students at BJX who were raised secularly by irreligious parents or grandparents and therefore it is their connection with G-d before they experience a connection that their parents have with G-d. And perhaps it’s these sincere, pure individuals who are coming to learn about Hashem on their own, without the connection from their parents, that will bring us to the ultimate salvation, the ultimate miracle that will even supersede the miracle of Krias Yam Suf.