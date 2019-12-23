FRIGHTENING REPORT: Only 6 Out Of 7 Immigrants To Israel Are NOT Jewish





A report published by the NGO Hiddush and released on Monday morning said that six out of seven immigrants who moved to Israel in recent years are not Jewish according to halacha, Maariv reported.

The data shows that 154,474 olim, who were entitled to Israeli citizenship under the Law of Return as family members of Jews but are not Jews themselves, arrived in Israel in the last eight years versus 25,375 olim who are Jewish according to halacha – which means that only 14% of the olim were Jewish.

The data shows that the number of non-Jewish olim has increased far more than the number of Jewish olim from all countries which has had a significant increase in olim in recent years, For example, only one out of 25 Russian olim is recognized as a Jew in Israel (2,244 Jews versus 50,093 non-Jews) and of the Russian olim this year up to October 31, only 1 out of 40 is recognized as a halachic Jew.

From Ukraine, only one out of 12 olim is recognized as Jewish (3,123 Jews out of 34,835 non-Jews) and only one out of 25 of the Ukrainian olim this year was recognized as Jewish.

The data also showed that only 27% of the olim from France are Jewish (7,851 Jews versus 20,825) and surprisingly, only 30% of the olim from the United States (5,487 Jews versus 12,785 non-Jews) were Jewish, with the rest being classified as grandchildren of Jews. However, Nefesh B’Nefesh data contradicted this number, showing that less than 3% of olim from North America were granted citizenship under the grandchild clause, according to The Jerusalem Post.

In summary, only 2,031 Jews made aliyah to Israel in 2019 versus 20,948 non-Jews.

Hiddush, a Reform NGO, gathered the data by filing a freedom of information request to Israel’s Administration of Border Crossings, Population and Immigration, which operates under the auspices of the Interior Ministry.

Hiddush’s president, Uri Regev, utilized the report data to attack Israel’s Rabbanut. “The data illustrates how urgent the need is for Israel to free itself of the yoke of the Rabbanut and religious coercion,” Regev said.

“The state of Israel must extend full and equal recognition to all the conversion processes accepted by the Jewish people and which the Chareidi Rabbanut refuses to recognize, whether they’re modern Orthodox conversions or whether they’re conversions of the non-Orthodox movements.”

“We must allow civil marriage and divorce since the current religious coercion rejects thousands of citizens, whose numbers rise every year – a basic human right to establish a family in their homeland.”

The Law of Return was originally passed in 1950 to allow all Jews to immigrate to Israel, with Jews being defined according to the halachic definition. In 1970, despite the opposition of rabbanim from all streams of frumkeit, the Law of Return was amended to include non-Jewish relatives of Jews, specifically spouses of Jews and children and grandchildren of Jews as well as the spouses of the children and grandchildren.

A spokesperson for the Administration of Border Crossings, Population and Immigration responded to the report, saying that Hiddush’s data is inaccurate. “The data will be examined again and an update will be publicized once the examination is complete.”

Additionally, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics revealed a lower number of non-Jewish olim, with 54% non-Jewish olim in 2018, the Jerusalem Post reported.

It should be noted that a Makor Rishon report earlier this month said that thousands of immigrants from Russia come to Israel only to receive an Israeli passport and immediately move back to Russia.

The report said that an entire industry assisting Russians to receive expedited Israeli citizenship has been established in Russia since an Israeli law was passed allowing new olim to receive a passport within the first three months of their aliyah.

Russian companies promise Russians that they will receive Israeli citizenship within two days (to the tune of thousands of euros.) The report estimated that about 8,500 Russian “olim” received their passports and immediately left Israel, with some not even leaving Ben Gurion Airport.

According to Makor Rishon: “For many in the post-Soviet world, an Israeli passport is considered as desirable as a European Union passport is to Israelis.”







