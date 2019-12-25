France To Purchase Military Equipment From Israel For First Time in 50 Years





For the first time in more than 50 years, France is set to purchase Israeli made military systems. This will be the first time France has done so since the embargo placed on Israel by Charles De Gaul during the Six-Day-War.

France has decided to purchase between five and eight robotic troop transports known as Probots and created by the Israeli company Robotim. The robots, which can carry up to 800 tons of weight, are specialized to carry soldiers, injured personnel, and or munitions and military equipment. The machines are set to be used by the French military during operations against terrorist entities in Mali.

The need for robots became evident in the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of 13 french soldiers after two choppers collided.

