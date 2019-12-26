Two Bnei Brak Banks Robbed AT Gunpoint On Thursday





Police on Thursday morning received a call for a bank robbery in progress in Bnei Brak at about 10:00AM. A man with a silver-colored gun instructed a teller to give him the money.

Police report a masked man entered the Mercantile Bank on Kahaneman Street in Bnei Brak, handed the note, and made off with thousands of shekels.

At about 1:00PM, police learned of another robbery, this time in the Postal Bank in the Ramat Aharon neighborhood of the city. Here too, the robbers made a getaway with an unreported sum of money.

Police are working on both cases, including the possibility they are related.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







