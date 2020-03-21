El Al Flies Israelis Stranded In India Back To Israel On 2 Motzei Shabbos Flights





El Al flew about 550 Israelis stranded in India back to Israel on two flights on Motzei Shabbos.

The first flight left Mumbai at 9:30 pm. and the second at 11 p.m. Reports say that another 2,500 Israelis are still stranded in India and El Al may operate a third flight.

Four El Al flights carrying 1,100 young Israelis from Peru landed at Ben Gurion Airport on Friday. Unfortunately, 23 Israelis were left behind in Peru due to lack of space and Israel’s Foreign Ministry is currently seeking a solution for them.

120 Israelis in Costa Rica and Columbia are trying to lease to plane to return to Israel, according to a Channel 13 News report.

It is believed that thousands of Israelis are in South America, where more and more countries are closing their borders.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







