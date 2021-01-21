Police Break Up Wedding In Beit Shemesh Accosted By Angry Mob

A large force of police officers broke up a wedding that was being held in Beit Shemesh on Wednesday night in violation of the Covid-19 regulations. The wedding took place in the neighborhood where many Chareidi extremists live and violence broke out between residents and the officers.

Recognizing that violence was probable, police arrived at the scene with enforcements including the Border Police, Water Cannons, and the special patrol unit Yassam.

The police received a notification that hundreds of people were gathered outside of one of the shuls in Beit Shemesh after police had arrived to break up a wedding that was taking place inside the shul with dozens of participants.

The officers who began to enforce the Covid-19 regulations against congregating in an indoor space and put a stop to the wedding were accosted by hundreds of protesters who waited for them outside the building while they began actions that caused a violent disturbance.

Additional officers were called to the scene in an attempt to restore order and were forced to use forceful tactics. Eventually, they succeeded at disbursing the crowd. During the incident, officers arrested one man who refused to identify himself and was brought to the local police station for questioning. Additionally, tickets were issued for a variety of violations of the Corona regulations.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)