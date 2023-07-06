TERROR IN ISRAEL: Israeli Murdered In Shooting Attack By Kedumim Yishuv





Palestinian terrorists on Thursday afternoon opened fire at Israeli security forces near the yishuv of Kedumim in the Shomron.

One Israeli was critically injured and attempts to save his life were carried out at the scene. Sadly, his death was announced shortly later.

The terrorist was neutralized after a gun battle with Israeli security forces.

According to an initial investigation, the terrorist arrived in a vehicle near Kedumim, opened fire at the security guards near the Mitzpeh Yishai neighborhood, and then continued driving to the nearby Jit intersection, where he was shot to death after a gun battle with Israeli security forces.

Following the attack, Hamas issued a statement praising it: “This action is a natural reaction of our people against the ongoing aggression of the occupation in Jenin and its ongoing crimes against our people – the guns of the revolutionaries will remain open towards the occupation and its settlers and they will not enjoy security on our land.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)