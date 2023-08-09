WSJ: US, Saudi Officials Agree To Potential Israel Normalization Deal





The Wall Street Journal has reported that officials from the United States and Saudi Arabia have reached preliminary understandings for a potential normalization agreement with Israel. The intention is for the finer points of this agreement to be worked out over the next year, although the chances of success are seen as somewhat limited, according to undisclosed sources within the US government.

Quoting an unnamed senior US official, the article states that there exists a detailed plan to delve into the various components of this potential agreement and to explore the boundaries of what could be achievable.

However, the report highlights that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has indicated a cautious approach toward forging a deal with the current Israeli government, known for its strong stance. He has expressed hesitance in fully embracing diplomatic ties with Israel in a manner similar to the United Arab Emirates’ establishment of relations under the Abraham Accords in 2020. The Crown Prince emphasized that he is not prepared to hastily commit to such a pact.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)