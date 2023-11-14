UPDATED – ADDITIONAL GEDOLIM SIGN KOL KOREI: “Bnei Torah Should Not Attend Washington Rally”

The article below has been updated to reflect the signature of HaRav Elya Brudny. Sources tell YWN that additional Gedolim have signed this letter, and is being updated and disseminated shortly.
A letter signed by now five members of the Moetzes Gedolei Hatorah of Agudath Yisrael of America late Monday night implored Bnei Torah not to participate in the rally in Washington D.C. on Tuesday.
The letter was signed by HaRav Elya Brudny, Rosh Yeshivas Mir, HaRav Malkiel Kotler, Rosh Yeshivas Beis Medrash Govoha, HaRav Yerucham Olshin, Rosh Yeshiva Beis Medrash Govoha, HaRav Yitzchak Sorotzkin, Rosh Yeshiva Lakewood Mesivta, and HaRav Yaakov Horowitz, Rosh Yeshiva Viyalipoel.
The letter states: “Whose heart isn’t pained and broken over the plight of Acheinu Bnei Yisrael on those who were murdered Al Kiddush Hashem, and those wounded, they should be healed quickly, and on those in captivity, they should be returned quickly in good health to their families.”
“And Bnei Torah, all the more so, should be pained by the pain of Yisrael and grab hold of the ‘craft of our forefathers’ – the Kol Kol Yaakov – by increasing Kol Torah and tefillah, to increase our עסק בתורה and increase our cries and pleas to Hashem Yisbarach that He should save us from the tzarah with His great mercy.”
“However, despite the fact that all our hearts are pained and mourn the tzarah of the klal, we are conveying our opinion that no one who is ‘חרד לדבר ה’ should participate in the general rally that is being held, as its organizers and participants are not משלומי אמוני ישראל. And as is known, the opinion of our Rabbanim, z’tl whose mesorah we hold, warned us from joining with religious streams who are far from the Derech HaTorah and Mesorah. And especially after the speakers’ schedule of the rally was published, and it is known to all that the main speakers are a mixture of people whose entire essence is the opposite of Torah and yirah and tzninus, r’l. Since then, the matter is simple – we must distance ourselves from them and the masses.”
“And therefore, all who fear the word of Hashem should not participate in this rally but should act differently – לא בחיל ולא בכח כי אם ברוחי אמר ה’ צבקות – by increasing Torah and tefillah and strengthening our emunah and bitachon in Hakadosh Baruch Hu and doing teshuvah for our faults. We should fulfill עת צרה היא ליעקב וממנה יושע במהרה בימינו.”
“And we’ll use this opportunity to voice our great gratitude to the US government, the malchus of chessed, on its generous and continued support for the needs of our brothers in Eretz Yisrael.”
BH
Did they issue this so late on purpose?
Most people are already on the way.
VERY MISLEADING
The letter says Chareidim should not go not just bnei torah
Yep, all that Achdus lasted a hot millisecond.
How is it with all the learning going on, some people just don’t learn?
Your story is a little bit incorrect but we’re used to that already.
Why are you putting the Mo’etzes into your story if this was not coming from them? From the looks of it, telling people not to go to this mostly leftist gathering, was primarily Lakewood which is for them to do for their kehilos. You want to ask what the Veyolipol had to do with it, fine good question, but the rest of it is Lakewood.
AYOA already said what they had to say a few days ago. They didn’t encourage it and at the time didn’t necessarily discourage it although that was before seeing that there was going to be hardly anything Jewish there.
I thought that it’s not a place for Chareidim to be …can just see thousands of women singing with the singers…and the speakers don’t sound like they have too a Jewish agenda to talk about …
Now you tell me? We are half way there. What should I do? Turn around the bus?
It should tell us something when frummest people appearing at the rally are the Maccabeats.
But Harav Feldman slita from Ner Yisroel did say in a shiur while the Aguda did not sponsor the rally, They did encourage people to go to show support as we see how important going is, He just felt yeshivas should not go but learn Torah instead but all others should go
They don’t say B’nei Torah – they say anyone who is Chareid l’Dvar Hashem, a much broader group.
They are Rabbanim and Talmidei Chachamim, but they are opposed by many more Rabbanim who said to go. I do have to say, though, that as an Israeli with sons currently fighting in Gaza, I am very disappointed with their attitude towards other members of Klal Yisrael. They can dress it up however they want – this type of letter is a Chilul Hashem, and Bemakom Chilul Hashem, Ein Cholkim Kavod l’Rav.
an Israeli Yid.
This is troubling since Agudas Yisroel already published that it’s appropriate to attend and the Agudah has not retracted from that position. Of course there are differences of opinions within the Moetzes all the time. But, it’s sad to see it become so public.
Now you tell me!!! I am literally an hour away. It’s too late to turn around. Unfortunately I am forced to attend this rally with every type of Jew, from secular to chassidish.
Let’s be honest the moetzes has lost its relevancy, hardly anyone listens to them anymore eitherway. I say this a critique of the community and not of the Rabbanim themselves…
Wow, what a mish-mash of disjointed people. And they think something will come out of that?
Oh, and please note the participation of Ishay Ribo. Isn’t it about time to note that this is NOT a person to whom עהרליך people should be listening to?
Yesterday the Agudah said GO. What’s their problem really? Guys that learn all day will have every other day to learn. This a special singular moment in time to rally for the nation. They can’t make time for that? Take a lesson from the charedi in Israel…where many have stepped up big since October 7