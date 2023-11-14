UPDATED – ADDITIONAL GEDOLIM SIGN KOL KOREI: “Bnei Torah Should Not Attend Washington Rally”





The article below has been updated to reflect the signature of HaRav Elya Brudny. Sources tell YWN that additional Gedolim have signed this letter, and is being updated and disseminated shortly.

A letter signed by now five members of the Moetzes Gedolei Hatorah of Agudath Yisrael of America late Monday night implored Bnei Torah not to participate in the rally in Washington D.C. on Tuesday.

The letter was signed by HaRav Elya Brudny, Rosh Yeshivas Mir, HaRav Malkiel Kotler, Rosh Yeshivas Beis Medrash Govoha, HaRav Yerucham Olshin, Rosh Yeshiva Beis Medrash Govoha, HaRav Yitzchak Sorotzkin, Rosh Yeshiva Lakewood Mesivta, and HaRav Yaakov Horowitz, Rosh Yeshiva Viyalipoel.

The letter states: “Whose heart isn’t pained and broken over the plight of Acheinu Bnei Yisrael on those who were murdered Al Kiddush Hashem, and those wounded, they should be healed quickly, and on those in captivity, they should be returned quickly in good health to their families.”

“And Bnei Torah, all the more so, should be pained by the pain of Yisrael and grab hold of the ‘craft of our forefathers’ – the Kol Kol Yaakov – by increasing Kol Torah and tefillah, to increase our עסק בתורה and increase our cries and pleas to Hashem Yisbarach that He should save us from the tzarah with His great mercy.”

“However, despite the fact that all our hearts are pained and mourn the tzarah of the klal, we are conveying our opinion that no one who is ‘חרד לדבר ה’ should participate in the general rally that is being held, as its organizers and participants are not משלומי אמוני ישראל. And as is known, the opinion of our Rabbanim, z’tl whose mesorah we hold, warned us from joining with religious streams who are far from the Derech HaTorah and Mesorah. And especially after the speakers’ schedule of the rally was published, and it is known to all that the main speakers are a mixture of people whose entire essence is the opposite of Torah and yirah and tzninus, r’l. Since then, the matter is simple – we must distance ourselves from them and the masses.”

“And therefore, all who fear the word of Hashem should not participate in this rally but should act differently – לא בחיל ולא בכח כי אם ברוחי אמר ה’ צבקות – by increasing Torah and tefillah and strengthening our emunah and bitachon in Hakadosh Baruch Hu and doing teshuvah for our faults. We should fulfill עת צרה היא ליעקב וממנה יושע במהרה בימינו.”

“And we’ll use this opportunity to voice our great gratitude to the US government, the malchus of chessed, on its generous and continued support for the needs of our brothers in Eretz Yisrael.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)