TERROR IN ISRAEL: 4 Injured, 1 Critically, In Shooting Attack Near J-m





Four people were injured on Thursday morning in a shooting attack at a checkpoint on the tunnel road between Jerusalem and Gush Etzion.

Three terrorists arrived at the checkpoint by car at about 9 a.m. and opened fire at the Israeli security forces at the checkpoint, injuring a number of them. The security forces quickly opened fire and neutralized all the terrorists. A Kalashnikov rifle and other weapons were found at the scene.

MDA paramedics administered emergency medical aid at the scene and evacuated the victims to Hadassah Ein Kerem and Shaarei Tzedek Hospitals.

This is the third terror attack in Jerusalem since the war began.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)