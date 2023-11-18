GLIMMER OF HOPE: Israel, Hamas Reportedly Agree To 5-Day Ceasefire In Exchange For Hostage Release





Israel, the United States, and Hamas have agreed to a tentative deal aimed at facilitating the release of dozens of women and children held hostage in Gaza in exchange for a five-day pause in fighting, according to a new Washington Post report.

Under the terms of the six-page agreement, all parties involved will cease combat operations for at least five days to enable the release of an initial group of 50 or more hostages. These releases are expected to occur in smaller batches every 24 hours, although the total number of hostages to be freed remains unclear. Surveillance measures will be in place to ensure compliance with the ceasefire.

The pause in hostilities will also allow an increase in humanitarian aid, including fuel, to enter Gaza from Egypt, addressing the needs of the enclave’s 2.3 million residents.

The deal was brokered in Doha, Qatar, through weeks of indirect negotiations between Israel, the U.S., and Hamas, represented by Qatari mediators. However, Israel’s agreement to halt its offensive in Gaza was uncertain until recently.

The decision to proceed with the deal presents a challenging dilemma for Israel. There is significant domestic demand for the hostages’ return, but also a strong voice against bargaining for their release.

Brett McGurk, the White House National Security Council’s top Middle East official, is currently in the region to consolidate plans for the hostage release.

