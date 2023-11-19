“No Way I’m Taking A Zionist Booking, Don’t Want Your Blood Money”





Since October 7th, all the hidden anti-Semites have crawled out of the woodwork in countries throughout the world.

A particularly egregious instance of antisemitism occurred in Australia when Masada College, a Jewish school in the Sydney suburb of New South Wales, sent an email to Western Sydney Jump, a company that rents moon bounces and inflatable castles, inquiring about using their services for a school event.

Jump’s owner, Tanya Jones, responded to the principal: “I have owned my business for 10 years. I have the right to decline any booking at any time. There’s no way I’m taking a Zionist booking. I don’t want your blood money. Free Palestine.”

Jones even posted her reply on her Instagram account and posted a photo of 2nd graders at Masada and mocked them as Zionists. She later deleted the posts when the story caused an uproar, including demands for a police investigation.

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns called for an investigation by Federal and State authorities. “It’s not in keeping with any part of our multicultural community. I condemn it completely.”

David Ossip, president of the NSW Jewish Board of Deputies, told The Australian: “Posting photos of six and seven-year-olds on social media and mocking them as Zionists is particularly sinister and disturbing. These are Australian kids, not participants in a foreign conflict.”

However, a police spokesperson told the Sydney Morning Herald last week that they were not investigating the incident as it was believed no crime had been committed.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)