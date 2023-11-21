Brink Of Hostage Deal? Israeli, International Rumors Swirl





Numerous media reports in Israel and around the world on Tuesday are claiming that a hostage deal is imminent.

Israeli sources are saying that “it’s possible that a deal will be finalized within hours.” Maj. Gen. (res.) Tamir Heyman told Channel 12 News: “I think a dramatic day is ahead of us.”

Meanwhile, in Qatar, where a potential deal is being mediated, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday that negotiations to reach a deal are the closest to the finish line since the war began and are at a “critical and final stage.”

Yisrael Hayom commentator Ariel Kahana wrote on X: “More details on the ceasefire agreement and the release of hostages. In Israel, preparations are being made for the agreement to last longer than five days, with Hamas continuing to release 10 hostages every evening – in the best-case scenario, up to 10 days, that is, 200 hostages.”

“At the same time, a security source emphasizes that the deal involves many risks and very difficult decisions, and military and political officials are aware of this.”

A CNN report spoke about the return of 50 hostages and claimed that three minor Palestinian prisoners or female prisoners will be exchanged for each Israeli hostage.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)