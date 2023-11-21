HATER IN CHARGE: Hate Crimes Task Force Member Calls Murdered Israeli Babies “Fake,” Compares Israel To Nazis





Zainab Chaudry, a member of the Maryland Commission on Hate Crime Response and Prevention and director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations’ (CAIR) Maryland office, has come under fire after posting that reports of murdered Israeli babies were “fake,” and declared that Israel is comparable to Nazi Germany.

“I will never be able to understand how the world summoned up rage for 40 fake Israeli babies while completely turning a blind eye to 3,000 real Palestinian babies,” Chaudry wrote on Facebook on October 26.

An October 17 post showed photos of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin lit up with the Israeli flag and decorated with the Nazi flag during the 1936 Olympics, drawing a parallel between the two, and captioning it, “That moment when you become what you hated most.”

On Nov. 6 she wrote that it is an “inconvenient fact” that Israel is to blame for the ongoing war, and that “it all started in 1948.”

She celebrated “martyred Palestinians” in yet another post, and quoting a supposed Islamic prophecy that “garrisons who defend the lands of Islam will be in Ashkelon.”

Despite these posts, Chaudry has kept her position on the Maryland Commission on Hate Crime Response and Prevention, which ostensibly aims to address hate crime incidents across the state and promote understanding of diverse perspectives.

When asked by Fox News about the posts, Chaudry said that the Nazi comparison was shared with her by a Jewish friend, so clearly there’s nothing wrong with her sharing it – and then went on to accuse Israel of genocide.

“The Israeli prime minister has analogized the bombing of Gaza to an ancient biblical story about the total genocide of a city, [and] declared that there are no innocent civilians in Gaza, the Israel defense minister has justified starving Palestinian civilians by calling them ‘human animals,’ the Israeli military spokesman has said that the aim of their bombing campaign is destruction rather than accuracy. Multiple Israeli ministers have called for the ethnic cleansing of Gaza, with one even calling the ongoing war a ‘Nakba 2023,’” she said.

